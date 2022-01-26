Kate Bishop’s Future in the MCU – Street Level

The Disney+ Hawkeye series broadened our understanding of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, and the motivations that have determined his actions ever since he began working with S.H.I.E.L.D. (from why he saved Natasha to why he became the mysterious Ronin, who took down an entire criminal empire). Alongside this deep dive into Clint’s personality and what makes him tick, we are also introduced to a brand new MCU superhero joining the fray, Kate Bishop, portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld.

Things take a dark turn by the end of Hawkeye, however, and by the end of the show, Kate Bishop has now lost both her father and mother. Left with essentially no family, outside of her almost step-father Jack and, of course, the Barton clan. This left many viewers wondering where Kate will go next, and what the future holds for such a promising young hero. This piece is the first of a series I intend to write discussing the many futures for Kate Bishop. In this piece, we will discuss the more likely futures of Kate Bishop and where she will pop up next.

Echoes of the Past

Hawkeye ended with another major character beginning her own journey without family, that being Kingpin’s adopted daughter, Echo (Alaqua Cox). It is unknown what Echo intends to do now that she has begun her own path, but I believe she may attempt to fix the wrongs of her past and other crimes that her adoptive father may have committed and lied to her about.

With Echo attempting to find out more about her past and where she belongs, the same might apply to Kate Bishop. Kate may want to find out more about her mother’s criminal ties to Kingpin, and where her actions may have affected communities. With both Echo and Kate wishing to fix the wrongs that their families have committed, perhaps the two of them will meet and possibly work together to fix some problems.

While it is far more likely Kate will not have a major presence in Echo’s D+ show, filming later this year, it is still a possibility that the new hero may appear in the show, with the extent being unknown, especially given the likelihood that multiple characters seen in Hawkeye will also appear in this show as well.

She Hulk’s Criminal Prosecution

She-Hulk is another D+ show coming to viewers in 2022, and will most likely tackle street-level crimes, just as Hawkeye did. With the likelihood that Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) will pursue cases against criminals, potentially ones connected to Kingpin’s large empire, it is entirely possible Kate Bishop, and even Hawkeye himself could have a role within the show.

While there is nothing currently available to suggest that Hailee Steinfeld has been anywhere near the set of She-Hulk, I believe it is still a possibility, especially since lots of street-level heroes are getting their own projects, including Echo, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.

West Coast Armor

While this may seem like a far stretch, the constant street-level shows we are receiving, as well as shows for characters that have not received a lot of attention so far, means a potential team-up is going to happen, and I believe Armor Wars may be the first time we see this.

Armor Wars is currently heavily rumored and believed by fans to be the show that will set up the West Coast Avengers. This is a team that has and still includes Kate Bishop, meaning it is entirely possible Kate would have a role in the show, allowing Rhodes to begin the West Coast Avengers, as he did in the comics.

Full of Potential

Alongside these shows, it has also been rumored Kate could appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This is largely due to the potential Young Avengers connection with Scott’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) playing a large role in the film.

Overall, the future of Kate Bishop is not certain, but there are many venues for her character to appear in next, ranging from a team-up with Hawkeye or Yelena, to perhaps a solo outing of her own choosing. Perhaps the speculation above is correct, or maybe there’s more in store for this young hero? Stay tuned for the next piece that explores a particular part of Kate’s character, and where it could take her in the future.

