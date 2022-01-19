Future Vampires: Production Updates

Hi, Vin here, with some ghastly good news. Over Halloween, we uploaded three parts of my “Future Vampires” series, covering twenty-two upcoming vampire films. Since then, we’ve had a couple of thrilling updates, so I’ve collected them here for easy reference!

David Verbeek’s Dead & Beautiful (2021)

Dead & Beautiful released on Shudder on November 4, 2021. Reviewers bashed the script for lacking depth beyond the initial premise (lonely rich kids as the literal vampires of society), but the cinematography, costumes, score, and production design were unanimously praised. Check out the trailer here and see if it’s for you!

Daniel Espinosa’s Morbius (2022)

Following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the rise of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Morbius has been delayed for the sixth time to April 1, 2022 (Deadline).

Marvel Studios’ Werewolf By Night (2022 Halloween Special)

Just last week, Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ special Werewolf By Night. Donnelly is rumored to be playing the werewolf/vampire hybrid Nina Price, also known as “Vampire By Night” (Deadline).

Filming for the Disney+ special is currently expected to start around the end of February and to run through mid-March, likely on track for an October 2022 release.

Rolin Jones’ Interview with the Vampire (2022 TV Series)

After seven years of development struggles*, shooting finally began in December 2021 in New Orleans. The first season is expected to be eight episodes and is aiming for a 2022 release on AMC (Collider). Interview season one is currently filming and expected to wrap at the beginning of April.

Be on the watch for my upcoming breakdown of the unbelievable journey that brought this adaptation to life!

Chris McKay’s Renfield

Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz have joined the cast as Dracula, a traffic cop, and a mobster respectively (The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, Variety). Of course, Nicholas Hoult is still playing the titular Renfield, servant of Dracula.

The project has been described as an adventure film with the horror-comedy balance of American Werewolf in London. For his grotesque physical movements as Dracula, Cage is taking inspiration from James Wan’s Malignant and Hideo Nakata’s Ringu (Variety).

Renfield is expected to begin filming at the very end of January in New Orleans and continue to the end of March.

Bassam Tariq’s Blade

Delroy Lindo (Harder They Fall, Da 5 Bloods) has been cast in an unknown role (The Hollywood Reporter), though one popular theory is that Lindo may be playing Blade’s mentor Jamal Afari.

Filming is expected from August to December 2022 in Atlanta. Casting calls for various characters have surfaced online which potentially tease a team of vampire hunters, though nothing has been officially confirmed just yet.

And those are our updates so far! Did I miss anything? What are you most excited about? @ me on Twitter (@vinwriteswords) and let’s chat! Be sure to check out my full Vampires series for full details on all of these projects and more!