New Funko Listing Supports Captain Marvel to Appear in ‘Ms. Marvel’

A new image posted to Twitter from the Funko collecting community supports previous rumors and expectations that Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) will make an appearance in the upcoming Ms. Marvel series on Disney+.

The image has production codes for several first wave Funkos – including one named: “POP! Television: Ms. Marvel: Captain Marvel.” Well certainly, that heavily implies that we’re going to see some sort of appearance by the character. After all, why would there be a Funko if someone wasn’t in the show?

Because Funkos and other toys take time to produce in advance of a show or movie, they’ve long been sources of information about unexpected characters and plot details. In March, we found out about a new character named “Sara” in the upcoming Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness movie from a Funko. And the bobbling collectibles are also sometimes codenamed to lessen the chance of spoilers. “Captain Marvel” as a Funko production name seems clear, however.

Interestingly, this Ms. Marvel Funko data set also includes a Halloween version of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan. In set photos via Just Jared in November 2020, we already saw Vellani in a Captain Marvel Halloween costume.

We have more first look photos at newcomer and Marvel star Iman Vellani in her "Ms. Marvel" suit! https://t.co/GmuAGOgjo4 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 19, 2020

Other Funkos in the set of five linked by the Twitter user include an Amazon exclusive version of Ms. Marvel with her power. There are also individual versions of Ms. Marvel and Kamala Khan.

This recent Funko information adds to the growing evidence for an appearance by Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. In July of last year, we reported an IMDB listing for a stuntwoman named Shauna Galligan. The Ms. Marvel IMDB listing had Galligan down as a double for a character named “Agent Danvers.” IMDB listings are not always accurate, but a Captain Marvel appearance would be logical, given how much Kamala Kha idolizes the Avenger. It also makes sense given that Ms. Marvel and friends will reportedly be in the upcoming movie, The Marvels.

For more on the Ms. Marvel TV series and her comics, check out our recent trailer breakdown and our epic Ms. Marvel comics reading guide.

Ms. Marvel will release on Disney+ in the US on June 8, 2022. Do you think Captain Marvel will appear in the show? Please share your thoughts in the comments or with us on Twitter @MyCosmicCircus. And if you like what you just read, please consider supporting the site by subscribing to our Patreon.