Exclusive: ‘Blue Beetle’ Will Face Carapax and a Surprising New Antagonist

It seems that the eagerly awaited Blue Beetle movie directed by Ángel Manuel Soto is definitely gearing up to start filming in Puerto Rico soon, and I have received some intriguing details about who Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) will go up against in the film. I have received word from my trusted sources that Conrad Carapax aka The Indestructible Man is set to appear along with a mysterious new character named Victoria Kord.

Ted Kord is of course the second Blue Beetle, so it is rather odd that this new character Victoria Kord, described to me specifically as an “antagonist” shares his last name. Victoria Kord appears to be a new character who is a relative or possibly even the spouse of Kord who is being set up to cause trouble for our hero.

Those of you following developments for the production may recall a report earlier this month by our friends at Illuminerdi suggesting that they are hearing the villain of Blue Beetle could be Lady Styx. Part of their report is based on information about the production putting out a casting call for “a woman in the 50 to 60-year-old range.” This could have been for Victoria Kord, Lady Styx, perhaps a combination somehow, or some other character completely. No word yet on who what actress this part may have gone to. While the Illuminerdi indicated that they were hearing that Lady Styx is the villain, this is not something I’ve been able to specifically confirm at this time.

In any case, there appears to be a female antagonist/villain appearing in this film. I have also heard that Victoria has a connection to Bruna Marquezine’s character Jenny, in addition to a different connection with villain Conrad Carapax.

Are you excited about Carapax the Indestructible Man facing off against Jaime Reyes’ Blue Beetle?! Who do you think this female antagonist Victoria Kord really is? Let us know in the comments or on social media!