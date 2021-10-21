Exclusive: ‘Armor Wars’ Working Title Revealed!

I love getting the working titles for various projects and trying to figure out the connection probably more than anyone. There almost always is some sort of hint about a character (as in “Big Red” = Scarlet Witch in WandaVision) or villain (as in Kang/He Who Remains being the “Architect” in Loki) or general theme (as in Black Widow’s working title “Blue Bayou” being a reference to the old Linda Ronstadt sung melancholy tune about going home again). This new one I’ve just learned about for Armor Wars, however, has me pretty stumped.

I haven’t had an update on LLC or filming dates *yet*, but I can exclusively share that Armor Wars’ working title will be “Rigatoni.”

But what does it mean?! Is it just a weird play on words reference to Tony? Or Don Cheadle’s favorite pasta dish? What? Come on guys, let me know what you think in the comments or on social media.