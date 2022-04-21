Elsa Bloodstone Reading Guide

Legion of Monsters (2011)

With Nextwave reigniting interest in the character, Elsa really took off in the early 2010s. Working with the Legion of Monsters, Wolverine, the Defenders, and even the Thunderbolts, Elsa quickly began gathering the exposure she deserved. During this time she also started appearing regularly in Marvel video games, which introduced her to new fans around the world.

I would encourage readers to check out her Legion of Monsters comics specifically to see her relationship with Werewolf by Night and how that could inform the upcoming Disney+ special!

Franken-Castle (2010) #21 Leads into Legion of Monsters (2011)

Legion of Monsters (2011) Legion of Monsters (2011) #1-4 Features Morbius, Werewolf by Night, the Living Mummy and Manphibian Included in Bloodstone & The Legion of Monsters Check here for more Legion of Monsters recommended reading !



Wolverine: Covenant (2013) Wolverine (2010) #314-317



Fearless Defenders: The Most Fabulous Fighting Team of All (2016) Fearless Defenders (2013) #8-9, 11-12 Features Valkyrie, Misty Knight, and Clea



Thunderbolts Annual (2014) #1 Thunderbolts & Elsa vs. Doctor Strange!



Video games:

Marvel: Avengers Alliance (2012)

Marvel Puzzle Quest (2013)

Contest of Champions (2014)

Marvel: Future Fight (2015)

Extra reading:

Avengers Arena (2013) #1-18 Series starring Elsa’s fan-favorite brother Cullen, who can turn into a monster Elsa appears in #5, 14

Avengers Undercover (2014) #1-10 Continued adventures of Cullen Bloodstone Elsa appears in #4

Avengers World (2014) #15-16 Elsa joins Doctor Doom’s Avengers to fight an “inverted” Wanda Maximoff AXIS tie-in



Marvel Zombies (2015) & Monsters Unleashed (2017)

Elsa’s Marvel Zombies (2015) run is set in an alternate world but it’s such a fun run and it’s so iconic for her character that it is essential reading for any Elsa fan. In the late 2010s, Elsa also joined A-Force for a fantastic mini-arc before diving back into monster action with Monsters Unleashed and Damnation.

These two might be fun extra reading, but neither is really recommended or essential – Legion of Monsters is a better choice than the much-maligned Monsters Unleashed, and Elsa just didn’t have much to do in Damnation (but the Midnight Sons look cool!). She also had a small team-up with Jessica Jones that might be worth a look, especially for fans of Jessica’s Netflix show.

Marvel Zombies: Battleworld (2015) Marvel Zombies (2015) #1-4 Secret Wars (2015) tie-in



A-Force: Rage Against the Dying of the Light (2016) A-Force (2016) #8-10 Civil War II tie-in Revealed that Elsa has a magical fake hand (never mentioned again) Also revealed that Ulysses is the one who cut off her real hand 💀



Monsters Unleashed (2017) Monsters Unleashed (2017a) #1-5 Monsters Unleashed (2017b) #1-10 Monsters Unleashed Monsters Unleashed: Monster Mash Monsters Unleashed: Learning Curve Cameos by the Avengers, Champions, Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and more!



Damnation (2018) Doctor Strange: Damnation (2018) #2-4 Doctor Strange (2015) #387 Elsa joins the new Midnight Sons!



Infinity Wars: Weapon Hex (2018) #1-2 “Elsa Bladestone” – a version of Elsa who was merged with Blade

Jessica Jones: Blind Spot Marvel Digital Original: Jessica Jones (2018) #1-3



Video games:

Marvel Avengers Academy (2016)

Marvel Strike Force (2018)

Extra reading:

Venomized (2018) #2, 5

King Deadpool (2019) Rounding out Elsa-mania in the 2010s was King Deadpool, a wonderful 10-issue run from Kelly Thompson that saw Deadpool rule over an island of monsters with Elsa at his side. This series is absolutely crucial for uniting Elsa with her best pal Jeff the Landshark, who is the sweetest little baby and deserves the world (see below). Heading into the 2020s, Elsa had a few more guest appearances and her own one-shot as part of the Death of Doctor Strange event, but she hasn’t had a new ongoing yet. With Irish actor Laura Donnelly bringing the character to live action later this year, we can expect Marvel to spotlight Elsa and her family accordingly in the coming months. Though with so many great comics and video game appearances already, there’s plenty to keep us busy until then! Deadpool (2019) #1-10 King Deadpool: Hail to the King (#1-6) King Deadpool: Vol. 2 (#7-10)

Marvel Comics (2019) #1000 [BL Story]

[BL Story] Fearless (2019) #1 [C Story]

[C Story] Marvel Action: Chillers (2020) #2, 4

Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade (2021) #2-5

Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone (2022) #1

Elsa Bloodstone: Bequest (2021) (Marvel Heroinesnovel) Video games: Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (2019)

Realm of Champions (2020) Extra reading: Excalibur (2019) #7-8 Continued adventures of Cullen Bloodstone

Marvel’s Voices (2020) #1 [E Story] Continued adventures of Cullen Bloodstone

It’s Jeff! Infinity Comic (2021) #12

Dark Ages (2021) #2, 4

And those are all the Elsa Bloodstone stories so far! What caught your attention? What’s your history with the character? Let me know on Twitter @vinwriteswords and remember to follow the site @MyCosmicCircus for more cosmic content!

Of course, be sure to check out our other reading guides here and stay tuned to The Cosmic Circus for more coming soon!

All images courtesy of Marvel Comics.

BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE!!!

I can’t mention Jeff the Landshark and not give Jeff recs, so presented here is the JEFF THE LANDSHARK READING GUIDE!!!!

This adorable little guy is the star of the show across much of Kelly Thompson‘s recent work with Marvel. First created in West Coast Avengers as a minor background character, Jeff took the world by storm in the pages of Gwenpool and Deadpool and nothing has ever been the same! This past year he even got his own solo digital series because he simply deserves the best. Please check out our good boy today:

West Coast Avengers (2018) #7-10

Gwenpool Strikes Back (2019) #1-4

Deadpool (2019) #1-10

It’s Jeff! Infinity Comic (2021) #1-12

Extra reading: Marvel Comics (2019) #1000 [BL Story] Fearless (2019) #1 Captain Marvel (2019) #23, 26 Infinite Possibilities Infinity Comic (2022) #1

