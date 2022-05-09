Haaahe, héehe, and welcome to the Echo reading guide!

Maya Lopez is one of the strongest fighters in the Marvel universe. After being adopted by Kingpin, she spent years training to be an assassin. Because of her uncanny ability to perfectly imitate any physical action she sees, she eventually earned the name “Echo.” Although Maya is deaf, she is able to achieve combat competency on par with Daredevil by relying on her well-trained visual senses.

With her Disney+ series filming now with rising star Alaqua Cox, it’s clear Echo has made a huge impact despite being relatively under the radar in the comics. Although her most famous story is still her first appearance in the late 1990s, she’s also dated Marc Spector, joined the New Avengers, hosted the Phoenix Force, and is now one of the most powerful Avengers of all time. Echo rocks.

So if her live-action debut in last year’s Hawkeye show piqued your interest, here are the major comics you need to read as we wait for the Echo series to drop in 2023:

Quick start:

Daredevil: Parts of a Hole

Daredevil: Vision Quest

Moon Knight (2011) by Brian Michael Bendis

by Brian Michael Bendis Marvel’s Voices: Indigenous Voices (2020) #1

Avengers: Enter The Phoenix (2021)

Phoenix Song: Echo (2021)

From her tragic childhood to her fiery future, these 30 issues cover the essentials you need to know about Maya Lopez, but there is so much more to the Cheyenne champion. Read on to her about her role as the original Ronin, her impact on Secret Invasion, her six video game appearances, her alternate reality appearances, and more!

“My story doesn’t happen in the sound of the notes but in the silence between them.

That is where the magic happens. That silence is where you will find me.”

Daredevil (1998)

Echo was created by David Mack as a part of only two stories in his 1990s Daredevil series . In particular, “Parts of a Hole” remains one of her most powerful and moving stories to date. Believing the lies told by Wilson Fisk, Echo is sent to take down Daredevil… but what happens when Maya falls in love with Matt Murdock? The consequences of her actions are explored in “Vision Quest,” which may have clues for what to expect in her MCU series next year.

Daredevil: Parts of a Hole Daredevil (1998) #9-15

Daredevil: Vision Quest Daredevil (1998) #51-55



Video games:

Daredevil (2003)

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers (2006)

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance (2006)

New Avengers (2005) & Secret Invasion (2008)

After being asked to join the New Avengers but feeling uncomfortable with her identity, Echo creates a new costume that obscures her from head to toe and conceals her gender. Under the pen of Brian Michael Bendis, she joins the New Avengers under the name “Ronin,” the first time the mystery identity was used in the comics.

After her identity was eventually revealed, she returned with a major role in the skull-centric chaos of Secret Invasion, which is when her close partnership with Hawkeye began. Having risen to a new position of prominence, Echo went on to have recurring roles in various events across the late 2000s.

New Avengers (2005) #11-13 Echo as the original Ronin



Secret Invasion (2008) #1-8

New Avengers (2005) #27-39, 48, Annual #2 Ties into Secret Invasion (2008) Annual #2 before New Avengers #38 #34 features a magical vision of Echo as Daredevil



What If? Daredevil vs. Elektra (2009) #1 Alternate timeline: “What If Daredevil Died Saving Elektra?”



Extra reading:

Mighty Avengers (2007) #8

New Warriors (2007) #2

World War Hulk (2007) #2-3

Avengers/Invaders (2008) #2-8

Young Avengers Presents (2008) #6

Ultimate Spider-Man (2000) #122 (cameo) Ultimate universe

Breaking into Comics the Marvel Way (2010) #1 [F Story]

New Avengers (2010) #7

Moon Knight (2011)

Bendis continued his work with Maya in the early 2010s by bringing her into his Moon Knight run. In an unexpected turn of events, Maya and Marc start a fiery relationship which was never really mentioned again.

Moon Knight (2011) #1-10

Daredevil (2016) #599-602

Captain America (2018) #7, 9, 12, 14-16

Captain Marvel (2019) #2-5, 8, 16

Marvel’s Voices: Indigenous Voices (2020) #1

Video games:

Marvel Puzzle Quest (2013)

Marvel Future Fight (2015)

Extra watching:

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012) S3 E3 (cameo only)

Extra reading:

Daredevil: End of Days (2012) #3 Alternate future

Deadpool (2013) #45 [H Story]

Daredevil (2016) #21, Annual #1

Defenders (2017) #9-10

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Hostile Takeover (2018) (novel) Marvel’s Spider-Man video game universe



Avengers (2018) & Phoenix Song: Echo (2021)

In recent times, Echo earned the power of the Phoenix through a trial by combat tournament during Jason Aaron’s Avengers. “Indigenous Voices” writer Rebecca Roanhorse continued exploring Maya’s world and her relationship to the Phoenix Force in the Phoenix Song: Echo miniseries the this past year, which was also the first Echo solo title. More than a temporary change, the Phoenix phase is looking to be an exciting new status quo for Maya going long into the future.

Avengers: Enter The Phoenix

Avengers: World War She-Hulk

Avengers: The Death Hunters Avengers (2018) #40-42, 44-46 , 48, 51, 54-55 Echo becomes Thunderbird, the new Phoenix



Phoenix Song: Echo (2021) #1-5

Video games:

Marvel Strike Force (2018)



Extra reading:

Women of Marvel (2021) #1 [F Story]

Heroes Reborn (2021) #3, 6-7

Heroes Return (2021) #1 Heroes Reborn & Heroes Return are set in an alternate reality

Death of Doctor Strange: Avengers (2021) #1

Death of Doctor Strange (2021) #5

Hulk (2022) #1

Iron Man (2020) #16

Eternals (2021) #10-11

“My name is Maya Lopez. And I am an echo of all the fire and life that’s come before me.

I am the Thunderbird of old and of tomorrow. I am the Phoenix.”

