The dust hasn’t even settled on Jodie Whittaker’s run as the Thirteenth Doctor, but fans have already been scrambling for any information about who will take over the role. Rumors have spiraled for a while about a possible David Tennant return. This paired with the rumors about Catherine Tate returning as Donna Noble alongside Tennant for a series of specials seemed like a match made in heaven. However, we no longer need to wonder because this morning the BBC announced who was taking over as the Doctor! So who will be piloting the TARDIS? Fans of Sex Education should be excited!

A Fourteenth Doctor for Doctor Who

As announced in a series of tweets across the official BBC and Doctor Who Twitter, we now know that Ncuti Gatwa is the next Doctor in the upcoming series of Doctor Who! See the tweet below!

The future is here! Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor. ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/eIidVFAx7u — BBC (@BBC) May 8, 2022

With as much anticipation that has built around who is taking over the role, a simple tweet seems like an odd move to announce the next Doctor. Especially when past casting announcements received specials or trailers to get the know the next one. This tweet seemed sudden and out of place, however regardless of how it was announced we finally have our new Doctor!

The 29-year-old actor’s acting credits aren’t incredibly long, with mostly small parts prior to his starring role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, on Netflix in the United States. The actor is also currently filming Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera among other notable stars.

Gatwa’s performance in Sex Education has been praised by critics and fans alike, with the role earning him the Best Actor Award from the Scottish BAFTA. It seems that this will be just another shining feather in his already impressive cap. It also seems like the BBC series is in good hands with Gatwa as The Doctor.

Gatwa’s First Thoughts on Being Cast

In the press release from the BBC, Gatwa broke his silence about being cast. He had this to say about it.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.

This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.

Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground.

The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

Gatwa sounds incredibly excited to be in the show and I can’t blame him! For someone raised in Scotland, The Doctor must have seemed like a superhero in so many ways. He seems dedicated already to doing this role justice and I have complete faith in him and Russell T. Davies in creating something epic. Speaking of Davies, he had this to say about Gatwa’s casting.

“The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds.

It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

Sounds like those behind the scenes were in awe of what Gatwa has brought to the role. While we have to wait a while to see him in the role, it’s comforting to know that everyone involved in the project is as excited about Gatwa’s Doctor as I am.

A New Era for Doctor Who

One of the best things about Doctor Who is that it’s a show that continues to change with each and every era. Those involved in its development are not afraid to push the boundaries about the time-traveling alien.

Be it changing lore or the stories they tell, Doctor Who is always adapting. When Davies was announced to return as showrunner, it felt like everything was changing once again. If anyone could push the series in a new direction, it was the man responsible for bringing it back in the early 2000s.

As exciting as it was to have Jodie Whittaker as the first female incarnation of the Doctor, it’s fantastic that will are getting our first full-time Doctor of Color! During Whittaker’s run, we were blessed with Jo Martin as an earlier incarnation, however, her role was small in comparison to what Gatwa’s will be.

I am incredibly excited to see Gatwa’s take on the Doctor! Welcome to the Doctor Who family Ncuti, I just know you’ll be brilliant!

Doctor Who returns later in 2022 for Jodie Whittaker’s final episode, before a full series in 2023 with Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor.

