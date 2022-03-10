‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 7 Review

For many shows going into their seventh season, it’s time for a reinvention, something that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is used to. Over the course of the last six seasons, the show has changed so many times, with old cast members leaving and newer ones joining, switching out captains, and changing approaches for saving the timeline. However this season the Legends had to do something they have never done before, save themselves. Seeing the Legends out of their elements is an exciting idea if properly executed, so let’s explore how this season ranked compared to the others.

[Warning: Spoilers from the seventh season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are below!]

The sixth season ended on quite the bang. As the Legends wrapped up their mission and approached the Waverider, a different Waverider appeared and blew up the first one. Who or what was piloting the second Waverider was unknown, as the Legends were stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas. This season picks up just seconds after that explosion as Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and her crew attempt to return to their respective times. This is a fantastic setup for a novel situation for the Legends. Most of the previous seasons have explored the Legends jumping through different historical points in time, with some based on real events and some created for the Arrowverse. We have also watched them travel through space and battle aliens and other villains. However, this time we got a more character-driven storyline that took place in a singular time.

Eventually, the crew does manage to find a way to time travel again, though in an incredibly primitive way compared to the Waverider and the Time Bureau from previous seasons. All thanks to the father of time travel, Gwyn Davies, played by Matt Ryan (previously Constantine in past seasons). While the main plot of the season was to return home, there was also the mystery of who was piloting the second Waverider and why they were hunting down the Legends. Returning from season six was Raffi Barsoumian as Bishop as the pilot and main antagonist of the first half of this season. While last season saw him as strong opposition to the Legends, this season he portrayed a younger weaker version. However, along with a Gideon he corrupted, he set out to destroy the Legends for their actions.

This season allowed for a significant amount of character growth for many of our Legends. Though none more so than Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon. Since season one, Gideon had been the voice of the A.I. system that runs the Waverider. However this year, due to a magical mishap from Astra (Olivia Swann), Gideon develops a humanoid body and travels with the Legends on their journey home. This human Gideon had to learn how to be human, such as developing compassion and morals, while also not blowing the Legend’s cover. A conflict that led to a great retrospective 100th episode that visited scenes from across the previous six seasons, but from Gideon’s point of view.

Olivia Swann as Astra also gave a great performance throughout the entire season as she grows from an angry, scared individual, to someone who loves and trusts her friends around her. Matt Ryan also stood out as Gwyn Davies, a scientist and war veteran from 1925 New York. His story as a man in love with another man during 1925 was heartbreaking, especially when he learns that a love like that is more accepted from the Legend’s time. As well, this love and relationship become a key storyline in the final episodes, bringing the Legends back together after it looked like the team was over.

This season also gave us a heartbreaking loss, as Nate Heyward (Nick Zano) leaves the team after losing his powers due to mustard gas. Having been a staple on the team for so long, it was difficult to see him walk away in the end. But knowing that he is living in Zari’s (Tala Ashe) totem with his Zari felt like a good conclusion for such a beloved character.

The last episode, which could work as a series finale if the show doesn’t get picked up for another season, also hinted at what’s to come. Introducing Donald Faison as Booster Gold was such a great enjoyment for this DC fan and I hope that we see more of him in that role. As well it seems like there is a new authority in town, one that isn’t happy with the Legend’s crimes against time.

Overall, the season was a mix for me. I felt that it started off strong, but soured in the middle as the storyline started to drag on. However, the final three episodes made up for a lot of my misgivings about the middle portion and left me excited for what is to come next, if the CW gives it another season with this wacky bunch. However, what do you think? Did you love this season, or did it leave you feeling high and dry? Let us know!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is currently streaming on the CW app.