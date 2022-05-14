Darth Vader Companion Guide

Hello readers, and welcome to the companion guide for Darth Vader!

Emily already did a tremendous job in bridging both images and words strewn across the galaxy about the famous Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. Darth Vader, despite being a huge presence since the moment he stepped onto screen, only got his first solo comic in 2015. The 2017 Darth Vader comic by Charles Soule picks up right before the credits roll in Revenge of the Sith showing his full conversion to the dark side and that’s what I am exploring today.

Vader (2017) begins the threads for key moments as he commands the Inquisitor program, obtains his red lightsaber and sees the Death Star go into construction. Rather than a linear guide of getting you from Point A (ending of Revenge of the Sith) to B (Obi-Wan Kenobi / Star Wars: A New Hope), I chose sections that highlight moments in the tribulations of Darth Vader.

The depth of Anakin and Obi-Wan has already been covered here. But knowing how relevant the character Darth Vader will be to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series inspired me to make this supportive collection of games, comic books, and novels.

The May 4th trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi ended with his iconic inhale/exhale through the suit. Since he’s going to be a strong presence throughout the series, I felt it my duty to focus on some things the series will inevitably touch upon.

Quick start:

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: Purge (2005) #1

Darth Vader (2017) #1-25

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Star Wars: A New Hope (1979)

Most important is Anakin’s transition into the Dark Lord and how the Emperor fuels him to sever his connection to the Light Side. This evolves into the further persecution and hunting of Jedis by Vader’s enforcers, the Ten Brothers and Sisters. In the quick start, I suggested the full Soule run as it covers every topic that follows below, and the Jedi Purge is a powerful one-shot that establishes the tone for the rest of this guide.

As always, strong recommendations are in bold. Have fun reading and playing!

“You don’t know the power of the Dark Side.”

The Jedi Purge / Rise of Inquisitors

Among his many roles, becoming the Grand Inquisitor and overseer of the program was one of Vader’s first. Completing the objective of Order 66 remained integral to him as directed by the Emperor. His strong connection to the Force allowed him to snuff out many Jedi that had eluded the Empire over the years.

With many Jedi still lingering across the galaxy, Vader prepares his enforcers through brutal methods. Showing very little mercy, he goes as far as slicing limbs off of his Inquisitors in training to ensure they do not make the same mistakes again. His experience with the Order made him the most suitable to act as Governor of the program, having a Grand Inquisitor directly reporting to him.

In Jedi: Fallen Order the player-character Cal Kestis manages to steal a very important Holocron that is a map showing Force-sensitive children across the galaxy. The game does a great job of showing how tough Inquisitors really are, and at the end, you get a taste of fighting the Dark Lord himself.

The encounters against the Second and Ninth Sister are already difficult and facing Vader is impossible, the only option is to retreat. Easier said than done, but the ending (video below) sets up an intriguing sequel that I am already eagerly awaiting.

18 BBY – 14 BBY

Darth Vader (2017) #7-10: The Dying Light #13-18: The Burning Seas



Video games:

19 BBY

Star Wars: Purge (2005) #1 (Legends) Set one month after Revenge of the Sith



14 BBY

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019)