Darth Maul Companion Guide

Welcome to the companion guide for Darth Maul!

Darth Maul was first introduced to Star Wars fans 23 years ago in The Phantom Menace (played by Ray Park). Although he only had a few minutes of screen time and very few lines he left a huge impact on characters and fans.

Quick start:

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

The Clone Wars (2008) S4 E21-22; S5 E1, E14-16; S7 E7-12

Rebels (2014) S2 E21-22; S3 E11, E20



In the episodes I have listed here, you will see that a lot of the Obi-Wan episodes from the Obi-Wan Kenobi & Anakin Skywalker Companion Guide and Darth Maul episodes overlap.

I think the most important episode (found in the “Quick start” section) is Rebels season 3 episode 20, “Twin Suns.” The moment Obi-Wan and Maul have at the end of this episode is so important to their relationship because it shows how Obi-Wan has learned from his past but Maul is still the same. And it shows how dedicated Maul has been to getting his revenge.

As always, strong recommendations are in bold. Have fun watching!

“KENOBI!”