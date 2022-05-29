Darth Maul Companion Guide

Welcome to the companion guide for Darth Maul!
Darth Maul was first introduced to Star Wars fans 23 years ago in The Phantom Menace (played by Ray Park). Although he only had a few minutes of screen time and very few lines he left a huge impact on characters and fans.
Quick start:
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)
- The Clone Wars (2008)
- S4 E21-22; S5 E1, E14-16; S7 E7-12
- Rebels (2014)
- S2 E21-22; S3 E11, E20
In the episodes I have listed here, you will see that a lot of the Obi-Wan episodes from the Obi-Wan Kenobi & Anakin Skywalker Companion Guide and Darth Maul episodes overlap.
I think the most important episode (found in the “Quick start” section) is Rebels season 3 episode 20, “Twin Suns.” The moment Obi-Wan and Maul have at the end of this episode is so important to their relationship because it shows how Obi-Wan has learned from his past but Maul is still the same. And it shows how dedicated Maul has been to getting his revenge.
As always, strong recommendations are in bold. Have fun watching!
“KENOBI!”
The Galactic Republic (Before 22 BBY)
There is very little about Maul’s life and what he was doing before The Phantom Menace. His time was short-lived during Episode one thanks to Obi-Wan. This mini-series and single-issue comic will help fill in Maul’s origins, early life, and early feelings about the Jedi.
- 32 BBY
- Darth Maul (2017) (comic)
- by Cullen Bunn & Luke Ross
- Age of Republic: Darth Maul (2018) #1 (comic)
- by Joby Houser & Luke Ross
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)
The Clone Wars (22 – 19 BBY)
Fans did not accept Maul’s death in 1999 and for years he was part of Legends books and comics. He wasn’t brought back into canon until the end of season four of The Clone Wars. The end of season three is on the list because this is when Savage Opress starts looking for Maul. I’m glad that Dave Filoni brought Darth Maul back and kept a connection between him and Obi-Wan that spans into Rebels.
- 22 BBY
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020)
- Season 3
- 12. Nightsisters
- 13. Monster
- 14. Witches of the Mist
- Season 4
- 21. Brothers
- 12. Revenge
- Season 5
- 1. Revival
- 14. Eminence
- 15. Shades of Reason
- 16. The Lawless
- Darth Maul: Son of Dathomir (2014) (graphic novel)
- by Jeremy Barlow & Juan Frigeri
- Note: This comic is made from scripts that were meant for season 6 but never aired
- Darth Maul: Son of Dathomir (2014) (graphic novel)
- Season 7
- 7. Dangerous Debt
- 8. Together Again
- 9. Old Friends Not Forgotten
- 10. The Phantom Apprentice
- 11. Shattered
- 12. Victory and Death
- Season 3
The Galactic Empire (19 – 0 BBY)
This era was very short-lived for Maul and it leaves room for more comics and possibly an animated series. I do wonder what happens to Maul between Solo and Rebels. His appearance in Rebels leads me to believe something happened with the crime syndicates and he left to go on his own journey.
- 13 BBY – 10 BBY
- Solo (2018)
- 5 BBY – 0 BBY
- Rebels (2014-2018)
- Season 2
- 21. Twilight of the Apprentice: Part 1
- 22. The Holocrons of Fate: Part 2
- Season 3
- 11. Visions and Voices
- 20. Twin Suns
- Season 2
There isn’t much Darth Maul content that is canon, but I do hope that Disney decides to add more to Maul’s story. Since he was in the last season of The Clone Wars I hope Maul shows up again. Whether they decide to continue his story through books or animation I look forward to Maul’s next adventure.
What is your favorite Maul appearance? Did you prefer him in Clone Wars or Rebels Are you going to try the comics? Let’s talk about it on our Twitter @mycosmiccircus and follow us for more Star Wars news!
All images courtesy of Lucasfilm. For more on Darth Maul, visit his Databank page on Starwars.com
