damage control reading guide

Welcome to the Damage Control (including K.I.N.D. and N.I.C.E.) reading guide!

Famously pitched as a sitcom within the Marvel Comics universe, Damage Control was the first Marvel series from legendary writer Dwayne McDuffie. The hilarious comics follow the misadventures of a clean-up crew in the Marvel universe.

Although they’ve had relatively few appearances in the comics, the concept was rich enough to nearly become a TV series on ABC before eventually making on-screen appearances in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now Ms. Marvel on Disney+. Here are the essential comics you need to get started:

Quick start:

Damage Control: The Complete Collection Marvel Age Annual (1985) #4 Marvel Comics Presents (1988) #19 Damage Control (1989A) #1-4 Damage Control (1989B) #1-4 Damage Control (1991) #1-4 World War Hulk Aftersmash: Damage Control (2008) #1-3

Ms. Marvel: Mecca Ms. Marvel (2015) #19-22

Damage Control (2022) #1-5

The Department of Damage Control appears to have a major role in the ongoing first season of Ms. Marvel, possibly working with an organization called N.I.C.E. (seemingly based on K.I.N.D. from G. Willow Wilson’s Ms. Marvel: Mecca storyline). How does it all connect? Read on to find out more!

When the super heroes need help, they call…

Damage Control (1989-1991)

Written as three 4-issue mini-series between the late 80s and early 90s, Dwayne McDuffie’s Damage Control is the core source material for all Damage Control content. McDuffie also wrote two prologues prior to the first mini, published in Marvel Age Annual #4 and Marvel Comics Presents #19. But as promising as this start was, Damage Control quickly faded into obscurity after McDuffie’s tenure.

Damage Control: The Complete Collection Marvel Age Annual (1985) #4 [C Story] Marvel Comics Presents (1988) #19 [D Story] Features Daredevil! Damage Control (1989A) #1-4 #1 features She-Hulk! Damage Control (1989B) #1-4 #1 features the Wrecking Crew! #2 features Leap-Frog! (Vincent Patilio) #3 features She-Hulk! Damage Control (1991) #1-4 #4 features She-Hulk!



Extra reading:

Avengers Spotlight (1989) #26 Features Titania! Marvel: 1989 the Year in Review (1989) #1 Iron Man Annual (1970) #11 [F Story] Ghost Rider (1990) #86 Fantastic Four (1998) #37, 40



World War Hulk: Aftersmash (2000s)

Dan Slott helped revive Damage Control in the 2000s with two short appearances during his first She-Hulk run, which led to surprise Damage Control appearances everywhere from Wolverine to Ant-Man to World War Hulk. Damage Control even started cameoing in Marvel’s animated TV shows shortly afterwards.

During this time, Damage Control frequently appeared in stories featuring She-Hulk and Daredevil. In the Ultimate Universe, the Wrecking Crew were even a subdivision of Damage Control! With Daredevil and the Wrecking Crew both expected to appear in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk, could we expect similar connections in the MCU?

She-Hulk (2004) #6, 12 #6 features She-Hulk and the Wrecking Crew #12 features She-Hulk and Titania



Wolverine (2003) #46-47

Irredeemable Ant-Man (2006) #7-10 #8 features She-Hulk!



World War Hulk: Aftersmash (2008) #1

World War Hulk Aftersmash: Damage Control (2008) #1-3 Features Daredevil!



Video games:

Spider-Man: Edge of Time (2011) (mention)



Extra watching:

Super Hero Squad Show (2009) S1 E14 Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010) S2 E18 Ultimate Spider-Man (2012) S1 E18 Features the Wrecking Crew! Marvel’s Avengers Assemble (2013) S1 E11 Agents of SHIELD (2013) S3 E14 (mention)



Extra reading:

Fantastic Four: Foes (2005) #3 Fantastic Four Special (2006) #1 The Thing (2005) #6 Features She-Hulk! Fantastic Four (1998) #542 Amazing Spider-Man Family (2008) #2 [C Story] New Avengers (2010) #7 Features She-Hulk! Ultimate Universe: Ultimate Spider-Man (2000) #86, 106 Ultimate Hulk Annual (2008) #1 Ultimate Fallout (2011) #1



Doctor Strange, X-Men, and Ms. Marvel (2010s-2020s)

Damage Control continued to blossom in the late 2010s with a number of video game appearances as well as their live-action debut with Jon Watts’ Spider-Man trilogy in the MCU. In the comics, Damage Control even spread to stories featuring Doctor Strange, the X-Men, and Jane Foster’s Valkyrie. Marvel is pushing Damage Control so hard that an all-new five-issue Damage Control series is starting this August, the longest run in the history of the group! The comic run will also star Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Nightcrawler, Ghost Rider, and Quicksilver.

Back in the MCU, we have already seen Damage Control appear in the first episode of Ms. Marvel, and we expect them to play a major part in the rest of the series. Based on set photos, it has been speculated that Damage Control could be in charge of a smaller group called “N.I.C.E.” While we don’t know anything specific about N.I.C.E. yet, they appear to share some parallels with a “law-and-order” organization from the comics called K.I.N.D. (Keepers of Integration, Normalization and Deference).

During the famous Ms. Marvel: Mecca comics arc, K.I.N.D. interrupts Kamala’s Eid Al-Adha celebration looking for superpowered individuals, which is exactly what Damage Control does in Ms. Marvel episode 2. K.I.N.D. was never fleshed out past this arc in the comics, leaving lots of room for creative reinterpretation in the MCU. Could N.I.C.E. be a subdivision of Damage Control, based on K.I.N.D. from the comics? What could this mean going forward? Check out the comics to find out!

Doctor Strange and the Sorcerers Supreme (2016) #9-10

Monsters Unleashed (2017) #1-5, 9 #1-5 feature the Leader!



X-Men: Gold (2017) #18-20, Annual #1

Juggernaut (2020) #1-4

Damage Control (2022) #1-5

Ms. Marvel: Mecca Ms. Marvel (2015) #19-22 Features K.I.N.D., a possible inspiration for N.I.C.E. in the Ms. Marvel Disney+ show



Video games:

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (2013) LEGO Marvel’s Avengers (2016) Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) (cameo) Avengers: Damage Control (2019) (Limited-time VR experience)



Extra watching:

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Ms. Marvel S1 E1-6 (2022)



Extra reading:

Wolverine (2013) #3, 12 Fantastic Four (2014) #3 Civil War II: Choosing Sides (2016) #1 [C Story] Spidey (2015) #11 Alternate universe Valkyrie: Jane Foster (2019) #1 Marvel Comics (2019) #1000 [AY Story] House of X (2019) #1



Are you excited to see them play a bigger role in the MCU? What are your theories about them and N.I.C.E. in Ms. Marvel?

