Cosmic Crew: Star Wars Memories

With the new Star Wars Vanity Fair issue and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series dropping on Disney+, feelings of nostalgia have been growing here at The Cosmic Circus. Obi-Wan is a character that connects fans of the prequel and original trilogy. If there’s one thing all Star Wars fans can agree on it is their love for Obi-Wan Kenobi, whether played by Sir Alec Guinness or Ewan McGregor. We are very excited to see where this new series takes him.

But in the spirit of Star Wars: Celebration, happening this weekend in Anaheim, CA, the Cosmic Crew thought it would be fun to share some of our memories connected to the Star Wars franchise.

Emily Maack – Writer (Author’s Page)

When I was 6 years old Revenge of the Sith came out. I would watch the Prequel movies with my dad and when it came to the end of Revenge of the Sith he would fast forward through Anakin’s transformation into Darth Vader and Padmé giving birth. Both my parents thought it was too ‘violent’ for me and so for a year I’d miss an important part of this movie.

One day I was watching it by myself and it came to the part my parents always skipped. I didn’t skip it and I remember not being scared by it.

In my early teen years, I lost my passion for Star Wars, but then The Force Awakens came out and I was hooked again. And I’m so happy my love for Star Wars came back.

I remember going to each opening night for the Sequel trilogy movies and how much fun I had seeing them with my dad and brother. My favorite opening night was The Rise of Skywalker. My theater handed out posters, special pins, and I got a cool Kylo-Ren lightsaber cup.

Recently I introduced my college friends to the movies for the first time. Their reaction to Qui-Gon dying and Anakin becoming Darth Vader is something I will never forget.

Another recent, amazing memory I have is going to Galaxy’s Edge in Disney World for the first time last year with my brother. Finally being able to be fully immersed in the world of Star Wars was just insane to me. Seeing the Millennium Falcon, flying it, and buying Rey’s lightsaber from Dok Ondar’s is something I will never forget.

Vin – Writer (Author’s Page)

I spent my earliest days on this planet watching the Original trilogy VHS tapes with my parents. The ones with the three heads on the covers. I didn’t understand any of the story because I was watching these before I was even in kindergarten, but I just loved them for the music, the visuals, and the costumes.

Star Wars was always a part of my DNA. I had no idea it was a massively beloved global franchise that was twenty years old. To me, Star Wars was just a quirky little thing my parents had at home.

I don’t remember if I saw Phantom Menace in theaters, but it must have been a serious debate at the time (I was three). But I do remember watching the VHS on repeat when we got it, to the point that I thought Attack of the Clones had somehow rebooted Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan because I didn’t understand Obi-Wan and Anakin’s new haircuts, why they both had blue lightsabers, or the time jump between movies.

As a six-year-old, 2002 was my first time consciously experiencing Star Wars mania in real-time, with all the ads, toys, and behind-the-scenes picture books. In fact, my first Star Wars LEGO set was the 7113 Tusken Raider Encounter and I remember feeling giddy because I was under the “7-12” age range. I was so ecstatic about the new movie, without even understanding the story.

Seeing Attack of the Clones in theaters remains my most vivid earliest cinema memory. I was old enough to read and I bravely tried to keep up with the opening crawl. But I felt frustrated because it was too fast for me, I didn’t understand the complicated language, and I couldn’t pause it like at home.

But I loved the movie anyways, and spent the next three years nearly hyperventilating with excitement for the ultimate Star Wars finale, Revenge of the Sith, to come out. By the time it arrived, I was nine years old, and I finally had a full grasp of the true love, joy, and tragedy of the Star Wars saga. I understood all the twists and turns that I had missed as a kid and the excitement of knowing that we were going to see Darth Vader be born fueled my every waking thought until the movie was released.

The trailers for Revenge of the Sith were unbelievable. The hype was real. And from the opening moments to the fiery finale, the movie delivered to the max. We got the DVD as soon as it came out and watched it almost every Saturday night, like a ritual to our Star Wars gods.

As stupendously immaculate as Empire Strikes Back is, Revenge of the Sith is still my personal favorite Star Wars movie, because of my emotional journey with it, because of how well it layers its narrative pathos, and because it’s pure bombastic fun. Star Wars was my childhood, and I am so excited that I can come back as an adult to share that excitement and joy with people who love Star Wars just as much as I do.

Anthony – Writer (Author’s Page)

I don’t have any early memories besides seeing lots and lots of merch all around the stores for Episode I. I remember other kids wearing t-shirts with Darth Maul on them.

I didn’t get into it until a few years later after they finished the Prequel trilogy. By then they had some of the Original trilogy movies on FX and I saw those. At one point my first job at a restaurant had slow Sundays and we would watch the Prequels on the TV in the bar since there was really nothing else to do.

I didn’t get to see The Force Awakens in theaters, and it got spoiled for me in Costa Rica but I did see The Last Jedi with no knowledge beforehand minus trailers.

Tucker Watkins – Writer (Author’s Page)

Funny enough, given my disdain for newer Star Wars, my favorite memory has to do with The Mandalorian season 2. The weekend Ahsoka appeared in live-action for the first time, I was at my aunt and uncle’s for Thanksgiving. I stayed up late and watched the episode and was just overwhelmed with excitement.​

The rest of that weekend I binge-watched Rebels because I wanted to learn more about Ahsoka. I watched the entire show in something like 2, maybe 3 days.

It’s only my favorite memory because Rebels was so great. That show radiates warmth and family and love and childhood and it’s just everything I love about the Original trilogy in the form of this show. A show about a child in a rough town who steals for food and does what he can to survive. A lovely little show about family. One of my all-time favorites.

Drew Reed – Writer (Author’s Page)

I remember as a child my favorite thing in existence was the final battle on Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith. I would play with my Anakin and Obi-Wan action figures and reenact the fight scene all the time when I was like 5-6 years old. Revenge of the Sith is one of my all-time favorite childhood movies and when I think of the movie it brings me back to a simpler time.

Sarah Taylor – Writer (Author’s Page)

Imagine a girl, about 7 years old who’s being ‘forced’ to watch some sci-fi film she isn’t too interested in. But as soon as the film starts, she’s hooked and needs to see more. That girl was me, and from the moment I first saw A New Hope I started to get more and more interested in not only Star Wars but other sci-fi and fantasy stories in general.

I watched all of the Star Wars films with my dad (who also happens to be a bit of a nerd) and because of him, I’ve always associated Star Wars with family. With every new release, I want to watch it for the first time with him. We always critique and comment on the film or series afterward, and we have certain films/characters that are our favorites.

Rogue One is firmly at the top of our list, and my dad will always love the droids. Although there have been a few parts of the Star Wars franchise that haven’t been the greatest, there’s something special about sitting down to watch anything to do with this universe.

Whether it’s Grogu stealing our hearts, or the feeling we get during the lightsaber fight in Return of the Jedi, there will always be special moments connected to Star Wars, and it will forever be one of my favorites.

Lizzie Hill – Editor-in-Chief, Writer (Author’s Page)

When I tell you that Star Wars probably saved my life, you may think I’m being facetious. But I assure you I am not.

As a child, I was bullied in school, kind of a lot. As an adult, I now know that many children go through the same type of trauma and that my situation is unfortunately as common today as it was 40 years ago. But at the time I felt very much alone and singled out, much of the time.

When I discovered Star Wars, I was completely engrossed in the world. Star Wars gave me an outlet to escape. I could be a Princess, I could be a freedom fighter, I could be a Jedi, I could be someone who fought bad guys and won.

Throughout my youth, I watched the movies, read my comics, books, and Bantha Tracks, collected cards, and played with my action figures. I had a massive crush on Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, and idolized Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia. At the time, I was probably the only little girl in town with a Millennium Falcon and Death Star playset, set up next to my Barbie Townhouse, of course.

Star Wars was something that gave me an escape from the bullies and my own negative feelings about myself for many years of my young life. That was desperately needed, and without it, yes, I believe I may not be here today.

Star Wars also without a doubt gave me examples and lessons of hope and strength that I needed to help me get through my own real-life challenges. It helped me cope and find what I needed in myself to get through adversity, and gave me hope that goodness can triumph over evil.

As an adult, I now perhaps realize that these lessons may be seen as sort of overly idealistic, and perhaps not entirely realistic at times. However, I still think we need hope, even as adults. And we still need examples of being strong enough to pull through adversity, to help us get through our own trying times.

So if you or your kids take anything away from Star Wars, I hope they take that hopefulness and those examples of strength in the face of adversity. I hope those Star Wars lessons help you and them through difficult times as it has helped me.

Star Wars has brought so much joy to so many people all over the world, with so many characters and stories to love. Whether you are a life-long fan of Star Wars or new to the franchise your love for Star Wars is valid. I loved talking with my fellow writers and nerding out about some of our favorite Star Wars memories. I can’t wait for what the Star Wars franchise has in store over the next few years. There are so many shows and movies to look forward to!

We would love to hear your Star Wars memories! What is your earliest Star Wars memory? Are you a new fan or have you been a fan since you were a kid? Let’s talk about it on our Twitter @MyCosmicCircus.

