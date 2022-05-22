Share this:

In this podcast episode, The Cosmic Circus writers Uday, Julia, Brian, and Drew review and discuss the latest Marvel movie – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Along with discussion about the movie as a whole and its lead character Doctor Stephen Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch, there’s significant discussion about Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. This includes the film’s handling of the character’s mental health in this episode by psychologist Brian and the others.

The Illuminati, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and Wong (Benedict Wong) as the Sorceror Supreme, are also discussed.

If you enjoy this podcast, please consider supporting it via The Cosmic Circus Patreon!

Timestamps

00:45 Intros

01:33 How did you feel about Wanda’s turn to the dark side?

06:13 Regarding the handling of Wanda’s mental health, in Multiverse of Madness and WandaVision

11:30 Michael Waldron quote about Wanda from Julia’s interview (linked below)

12:30 Do you think Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness regresses Wanda’s character after so much growth in WandaVision?

16:05 Opinions on the writing in the movie

19:50 Multiverse of Madness trying to be two things at once and not enough multiverse in it

31:39 Discussion about the Illuminati appearances and more from Julia’s Michael Waldron interview about those rumored cameos

46:14 America Chavez discussion

50:37 Discussion about Wong and whether or not he’s depicted as a terrible Sorceror Supreme in the film

57:00 what the writers are working on right now and sign off

Podcast credits and show notes

Host/Director/Writer

Contributors/Writers

Executive Producer/Editor

Lizzie Hill (Author Page, Twitter @mslizziehill)



Show notes

Share this: