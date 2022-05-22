In this podcast episode, The Cosmic Circus writers Uday, Julia, Brian, and Drew review and discuss the latest Marvel movie – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Along with discussion about the movie as a whole and its lead character Doctor Stephen Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch, there’s significant discussion about Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. This includes the film’s handling of the character’s mental health in this episode by psychologist Brian and the others.
The Illuminati, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and Wong (Benedict Wong) as the Sorceror Supreme, are also discussed.
Timestamps
00:45 Intros
01:33 How did you feel about Wanda’s turn to the dark side?
06:13 Regarding the handling of Wanda’s mental health, in Multiverse of Madness and WandaVision
11:30 Michael Waldron quote about Wanda from Julia’s interview (linked below)
12:30 Do you think Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness regresses Wanda’s character after so much growth in WandaVision?
16:05 Opinions on the writing in the movie
19:50 Multiverse of Madness trying to be two things at once and not enough multiverse in it
31:39 Discussion about the Illuminati appearances and more from Julia’s Michael Waldron interview about those rumored cameos
46:14 America Chavez discussion
50:37 Discussion about Wong and whether or not he’s depicted as a terrible Sorceror Supreme in the film
57:00 what the writers are working on right now and sign off
Podcast credits and show notes
Host/Director/Writer
-
- Uday Kataria (Author Page, Twitter @goldenninja3000, YouTube)
Contributors/Writers
-
- Brian Kitson (Author Page, Twitter @kitson301)
- Drew Reed (Author Page)
- Julia Delbel (Author Page, Twitter @juliadelbel)
Executive Producer/Editor
-
- Lizzie Hill (Author Page, Twitter @mslizziehill)
Show notes
-
- This episode was recorded on 5/14/2022
- Julia Delbel’s interview with Michael Waldron
- The Cosmic Circle on IMDB
- Superhero theme by HumanoideVFX on Pixabay
- Inquiries/comments/concerns
