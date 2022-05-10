In this episode, host Ayla discusses Marvel’s Moon Knight series with Drew and Brian who all had a lot of praise for the show. Psychologist Brian talks more about the series handling of DID and mental health. The trio also looks to the future for some of the characters including Layla, and what that end credit might mean for the future dynamic of the show.

[Warning SPOILERS for the first two Moon Knight episodes are discussed!]

What did you think of the first two Moon Knight episodes? Are you Team Steven or Team Marc? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter @mycosmiccircus.

Show notes:

This episode was recorded on 5/7/2022 Superhero theme by HumanoideVFX on Pixabay For more episodes and options for where to listen in, visit The Cosmic Circus on Anchor



For more from Brian on the handling of Mental Health in Moon Knight, see the article below.

Please consider supporting the podcast and the site via The Cosmic Circus Patreon!