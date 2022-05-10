Cosmic Circle Podcast Ep. 11: ‘Moon Knight’ Overall Review and Future Discussion

Lizzie Hill

In this episode, host Ayla discusses Marvel’s Moon Knight series with Drew and Brian who all had a lot of praise for the show. Psychologist Brian talks more about the series handling of DID and mental health. The trio also looks to the future for some of the characters including Layla, and what that end credit might mean for the future dynamic of the show.

[Warning SPOILERS for the first two Moon Knight episodes are discussed!]

 

Show notes:

    • This episode was recorded on 5/7/2022
For more from Brian on the handling of Mental Health in Moon Knight, see the article below.

The Comic Psychologist: ‘Moon Knight’ and Mental Health 

