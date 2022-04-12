In this episode join The Cosmic Circus writers Brian, Ayla, Drew, and Uday as they review and discuss the first two Moon Knight episodes now streaming on Disney+. They also talk about what they’d like to see going forward in the Oscar Isaac led series.

[Warning SPOILERS for the first two Moon Knight episodes are discussed!]

What did you think of the first two Moon Knight episodes? Are you Team Steven or Team Marc? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter @mycosmiccircus.