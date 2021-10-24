BREAKING: New Image Reveals ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp:Quantumania’ Logo with Strange Symbols

News and Rumors
Lizzie Hill

Early Sunday, Twitter user @johanssoncomer revealed a new alternate version of the logo for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

What is particularly striking is the strange loopy alien symbols used to spell Quantumania. It is unclear what language this is, but it could be a tease that a hidden culture is living within the Quantum Realm.

This is the third iteration of the logo that we’ve seen thus far. 

