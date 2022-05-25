Hola, ¿que tal? Welcome to the Blue Beetle reading guide!

With the live-action movie filming right now and set pics hitting the web as we speak, there has never been a better time to catch up on the history of DC Comics’ Blue Beetle. But which one!?

In true DC fashion, the movie’s lead character Jaime Reyes is actually the third Beetle, coming after Dan Garrett (Golden Age) and Ted Kord (Silver Age). So here are the most essential comics for both Ted and Jaime before we meet the Beetles in their movie next year:

Quick start:

Jaime Reyes

Infinite Crisis (2005) #3-7

Blue Beetle (2011) #1-36 Teen Titans (2003) #50-83, 99-100, Annual 2009 Titans (2008) #1, 11-13, 17, 23-24, 38 Booster Gold (2007) #0-6, 14, 19-29, 40 Justice League: Generation Lost (2010) #1-24

Blue Beetle (2011) #0-16 DC Universe: Rebirth (2016) #1

Blue Beetle: Rebirth (2016) #1



Blue Beetle (2016) #1-18

Ted Kord

Captain Atom #83-86

Blue Beetle (1986) #1-24

Justice League International, Vol. 1-6

Superman and the Justice League America Vol. 1-2

Wonder Woman & the Justice League America Vol. 1-2 Birds of Prey (1999) #1-4, 7, 10-12, 15, 19, 23-25, 33-42, 75, 79, 82, 96

Formerly Known as the Justice League #1-6

JLA: Classified #4-9, 34, 44-45 aka “I Can’t Believe It’s Not the Justice League”

Countdown to Infinite Crisis #1

Booster Gold (2007) #0-1, 6-10, 15-18, 21-27, 33-40, 44, 1000000

Blue Beetle: Rebirth (2016) #1



Blue Beetle (2016) #1-14, 18

Blue & Gold (2021) #1-8

DC Comics’ timeline continuity has honestly become a bit of a mess, but they’re doing the best they can! Ted was introduced in the 60s under a different company and merged into the DC Universe in the 80s with Crisis on Infinite Earths.

After Ted’s unfortunate death in the 2000s, Jaime became the all-new Blue Beetle. After the timeline reset with Flashpoint in 2011, Jaime continued his solo with Ted mysteriously absent. Eventually, 2016’s DC Rebirth reset the timeline again so that Ted could come back as a mentor for Jaime.

Also, you might notice there are a couple of comics about Booster Gold, who is Ted’s best pal. The two goofballs were the core of the 1980s Justice League International team, which remains one of the most beloved and iconic eras of the Justice League to this day. We don’t know yet if Booster will factor into the upcoming movie, but he’s impossible to miss in the comics.

That’s all you need to know for now, so sit back, relax, and enjoy the bwahaha!