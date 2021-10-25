‘Blade’ Adds ‘Mogul Mowgli’ PD Francesca Massariol As Production Designer

It seems like news on Blade has been scarce since the project was originally announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. At the time, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced that Marhershala Ali has been cast as the titular character. Since then Bassam Tariq was announced as director of the project in September. As many projects are gearing up at Marvel Studios to begin filming within the next year, news about the films and shows have begun to pour in. Last night we had an important bit of Blade news as Francesca Massariol was reportedly added as production designer.

Film art director, Francesca Massariol will be the production designer on #BLADE. She has previously worked with director, Bassam Tariq on his feature film ‘Mogul Mowgli.’ pic.twitter.com/Zd5Ycsu7gj — BLADE News (@News4Blade) October 23, 2021

As pointed out above by BLADE News, it seems that Massariol and director Bassam Tariq have a history of working together. Massariol worked with the director on Mogul Mowgli, where she also served as a production designer. The film starred Riz Ahmed as a British-Pakistani rapper who develops an autoimmune disease. Ahmed and Tariq wrote the film together, which received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. The film still holds a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 93% based on 91 reviews. As well it won Best Narrative Feature at the 202 San Diego Asian Film Festival. The hire is perhaps an indication that Marvel Studios hopes to strike gold via the creative team behind Mogul Mowgli. Or just as likely, Tariq, enjoying the work that Massariol did on his last film, wished to bring her along on Blade.

As well, Massariol has worked on a few horror films, serving as production designer on those as well. Amulet, starring Carla Juri, Alec Secareanu, and the incomparable Imelda Staunton. Released in 2020, the film centers on an ex-soldier who moves into a decaying house with a young woman and her ill mother. As the film progresses, the man discovers something sinister is occurring in the house. The Power, a Shudder exclusive, is set in 1974 and follows Val (Rose Williams). A nurse working in a crumbling hospital in London. Throughout the film, she begins to feel a presence within the hospital that has sinister intentions. Both movies received mixed reviews, though the design in them appears to be quite stunning.

It seems that Massariol has a nice mixture of drama and horror films that she has worked on. Which will be perfect for a film such as Blade. As the news surrounding this film trickles out much slower than some other Marvel Studios projects, it seems that Kevin Feige and others at the production company are working hard to get it completely right.

