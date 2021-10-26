Bill Murray CONFIRMS ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Role

We previously noted that Bill Murray’s name had been spotted on an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania listing, leading to strong speculation that he may have a role in the mysterious Marvel film. Thanks to German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Twitter user @PatrickHeidmann, we have finally gotten confirmation from the actor himself for a recent Marvel role.

Interviewer: “Is it especially important for you to work with people you know well and like?”

BM: “You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won’t tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director – and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story “Bring It On – Girls United” he made a movie years ago, which I think is damn good. So I agreed, although I’m not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise.”

Interviewer: “And did you regret the decision?”

BM: “Let’s put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I’ve at least tried out what it’s like to shoot a Marvel movie. But I don’t think I need that experience a second time. And to come back to your previous question: I have mostly had a pretty good knack for avoiding the nasties of this industry. Fortunately, most good artists are also good people. At least that’s how I experience it with my friends.”

[Translated from the original German]