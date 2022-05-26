Ahsoka Tano Companion Guide

Welcome to the companion guide for Ahsoka Tano!
In Vanity Fair’s new Star Wars edition it was announced that Ahsoka will be coming out in 2023. Now that the show has started production and we know to expect it next year now is the perfect time to get to know Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan.
Quick start:
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) (movie)
- The Clone Wars (2008) (show)
- S1 E6-7, 17-21; S2 E1-3, 5-8, 11, 16; S3 E4, 6-7, 10, 15-19, 21-22; S4 E1-3; S5 E2-9; S7 E5-15
- Rebels (2014)
- S1 E15; S2 E1-4, 10, 18, 21-22; S4 E13, 15
- The Mandalorian (2019)
- S2 E5
- The Book of Boba Fett (2021)
- S1 E6
Ahsoka was born on the planet Shili where Jedi Master Plo Koon found her when she was 3 years old. Her ability to sense the intentions and feelings of others had marked her as force sensitive. Master Plo took Ahsoka back to the temple where she was trained.
When Ahsoka was 14, she was assigned to be Anakin’s padawan by Yoda. Ahsoka did have trust issues because before Plo Koon found her, she was almost kidnapped by someone posing as a Jedi. They had planned to enslave her. But thanks to her Jedi training, her confidence built over the years and she became more sure of herself during the Clone War.
In The Clone Wars, Ahsoka not only had a close relationship with Anakin, but she also cared for every one of her clone troopers, other Jedi masters, and fellow padawans. She saw the clones as individuals when others did not, and in the end, tried to save them, but failed. She was kind to everyone. Her most trusted companion besides Anakin was Rex, the commander of the 501st legion. Both Anakin and Padmé taught Ahsoka a lot about politics and life while war consumed her childhood and teen years.
As always, strong recommendations are in bold. Have fun watching!
“You’re stuck with me Skyguy.”
Ahsoka first meets Anakin, Obi-Wan, and R2D2
The Clone Wars (22 – 19 BBY)
Ahsoka’s first appearance is in The Clone Wars movie. Out of any fictional character that I love she has the best character growth and arc I have ever seen. From a stubborn padawan to an adult who has found her place in the galaxy, Ahsoka is a character I look up to every day, and her journey throughout The Clone Wars is beautiful.
- 22 BBY
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) (Movie)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020) (TV series)
- Season 1
- 6. Downfall of a Droid
- 7. Duel of the Droids
- 9. Cloak of Darkness
- 13. Jedi Crash
- 14. Defender of Peace
- 17. Blue Shadow Virus
- 18. Mystery of the Thousand Moons
- 19. Storm Over Ryloth
- 20. Innocents of Ryloth
- 21. Liberty on Ryloth
- Season 1
-
- Season 2
- 1. Holocron Heist
- 2. Cargo of Doom
- 3. Children of the Force
- 5. Landing at Point Rain
- 6. Weapons Factory
- 7. Legacy of Terror
- 8. Brain Invaders
- 11. Lightsaber Lost
- 16. Bounty Hunters
- Season 2
“Citadel Rescue”
-
- Season 3
- 4. Sphere of Influence
- 6. The Academy
- 7. Assassin
- 10. Heroes on Both Sides
- 15. Overlords
- 16. Altar of Mortis
- 17. Ghosts of Mortis
- 18. The Citadel
- 19. Citadel Rescue
- 21. Padawan Lost
- 22. Wookie Hunt
- Season 3
-
- Season 4
- 1. Water War
- 2. Gungan Attack
- 3. Prisoners
- 11. Kidnapped
- 12. Slaves of the Republic
- 13. Escape from Kadavo
- 14. A Friend in Need
- 15. Deception
- 16. Friends and Enemies
- 18. Crisis on Naboo
- Season 4
“The Wrong Jedi”
- Season 5
- 2. A War on Two Fronts
- 3. Front Runners
- 4. The Soft War
- 5. Tipping Points
- 6. The Gathering
- 7. A Test of Strength
- 8. Bound for Rescue
- 9. Necessary Bond
- 17. Sabotage
- 18. The Jedi Who Knew Too Much
- 19. To Catch a Jedi
- 20. The Wrong Jedi
- Season 7
- 5. Gone With a Trace
- 6. Deal No Deal
- 7. Dangerous Debt
- 8. Together Again
- 9. Old Friends Not Forgotten
- 10. Phantom Apprentice
- 11. Shattered
- 12. Victory and Death
“Old Friends Not Forgotten”
The Galactic Empire (19 – 0 BBY)
Before Clone Wars season 7 author E.K. Johnston filled in what sort of happened in a few pages of Ahsoka. The book fills in on what Ahsoka was doing during the first year of the Empire and how she got involved with the Rebellion and became Fulcrum, which was her code name in Rebels.
- 19 BBY
- Star Wars: Ahsoka (2016) (novel)
- Note: There sadly is not much to read about Ahsoka, but I’d be so upset with myself if I didn’t mention this book. It takes place a year after the Empire has formed and Ahsoka is on the run.
- 5 BBY – 0 BBY
- Rebels (2014-2018)
- Season 1
- 15. Fire Across the Galaxy
- Season 1
-
- Season 2
- 1. The Siege of Lothal: Part 1
- 2. The Siege of Lothal: Part 2
- 3. The Lost Commanders
- 4. Relics of the Old Republic
- 10. The Future of the Force
- 18. Shroud of Darkness
- 21. Twilight of the Apprentice: Part 1
- 22. Twilight of the Apprentice: Part 2
- Season 2
-
- Season 4
- 13. World Between Worlds
- Note: This episode is an “epilogue” of sorts to The Clone Wars Mortis Arc.
- 15. Family Reunion – and Farewell
- 13. World Between Worlds
- Season 4
“Twilight of the Apprentice”
New Republic Era (9 ABY)
The Mandalorian marks the first live-action appearance of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). We first see her in season two episode 5 “The Jedi”. The next step for Ahsoka is her own show, which is long overdue. Not much is known about the plot of Ahsoka but we can assume from her appearance in The Mandalorian that she is keeping her promise to Ezra and is dedicated to finding him since she is looking for Thrawn.
- 9 ABY
- The Mandalorian (2019)
- Season 1
- 5. Chapter 13: The Jedi
- Season 1
- The Book of Boba Fett (2021)
- Season 1
- 6. From the Desert Comes a Stranger
- Season 1
“From the Desert Comes a Stranger”
That’s all for Ahsoka! While I patiently wait for the show to arrive in 2023, I will be rewatching The Clone Wars and Rebels. You can check out our companion guides for Anakin and Darth Vader here!
Are you excited for Ahsoka? What’s your favorite Ahsoka arc in either show? Were you excited to see her in The Mandalorian? Let us know on Twitter @MyCosmicCircus and follow us for more Star Wars news!
