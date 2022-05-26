Ahsoka Tano Companion Guide

Welcome to the companion guide for Ahsoka Tano!

In Vanity Fair’s new Star Wars edition it was announced that Ahsoka will be coming out in 2023. Now that the show has started production and we know to expect it next year now is the perfect time to get to know Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan.

Quick start:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) (movie)

The Clone Wars (2008) (show) S1 E6-7, 17-21; S2 E1-3, 5-8, 11, 16; S3 E4, 6-7, 10, 15-19, 21-22; S4 E1-3; S5 E2-9; S7 E5-15

Rebels (2014) S1 E15; S2 E1-4, 10, 18, 21-22; S4 E13, 15

The Mandalorian (2019) S2 E5

The Book of Boba Fett (2021) S1 E6



Ahsoka was born on the planet Shili where Jedi Master Plo Koon found her when she was 3 years old. Her ability to sense the intentions and feelings of others had marked her as force sensitive. Master Plo took Ahsoka back to the temple where she was trained.

When Ahsoka was 14, she was assigned to be Anakin’s padawan by Yoda. Ahsoka did have trust issues because before Plo Koon found her, she was almost kidnapped by someone posing as a Jedi. They had planned to enslave her. But thanks to her Jedi training, her confidence built over the years and she became more sure of herself during the Clone War.

In The Clone Wars, Ahsoka not only had a close relationship with Anakin, but she also cared for every one of her clone troopers, other Jedi masters, and fellow padawans. She saw the clones as individuals when others did not, and in the end, tried to save them, but failed. She was kind to everyone. Her most trusted companion besides Anakin was Rex, the commander of the 501st legion. Both Anakin and Padmé taught Ahsoka a lot about politics and life while war consumed her childhood and teen years.



As always, strong recommendations are in bold. Have fun watching!

“You’re stuck with me Skyguy.”

Ahsoka first meets Anakin, Obi-Wan, and R2D2

The Clone Wars (22 – 19 BBY)

Ahsoka’s first appearance is in The Clone Wars movie. Out of any fictional character that I love she has the best character growth and arc I have ever seen. From a stubborn padawan to an adult who has found her place in the galaxy, Ahsoka is a character I look up to every day, and her journey throughout The Clone Wars is beautiful.

22 BBY

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) (Movie)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020) (TV series) Season 1 6. Downfall of a Droid 7. Duel of the Droids 9. Cloak of Darkness 13. Jedi Crash 14. Defender of Peace 17. Blue Shadow Virus 18. Mystery of the Thousand Moons 19. Storm Over Ryloth 20. Innocents of Ryloth 21. Liberty on Ryloth



Season 2 1. Holocron Heist 2. Cargo of Doom 3. Children of the Force 5. Landing at Point Rain 6. Weapons Factory 7. Legacy of Terror 8. Brain Invaders 11. Lightsaber Lost 16. Bounty Hunters



“Citadel Rescue”

Season 3 6. Downfall of a Droid 4. Sphere of Influence 6. The Academy 7. Assassin 10. Heroes on Both Sides 15. Overlords 16. Altar of Mortis 17. Ghosts of Mortis 18. The Citadel 19. Citadel Rescue 21. Padawan Lost 22. Wookie Hunt



Season 4 1. Water War 2. Gungan Attack 3. Prisoners 11. Kidnapped 12. Slaves of the Republic 13. Escape from Kadavo 14. A Friend in Need 15. Deception 16. Friends and Enemies 18. Crisis on Naboo



“The Wrong Jedi”

Season 5 2. A War on Two Fronts 3. Front Runners 4. The Soft War 5. Tipping Points 6. The Gathering 7. A Test of Strength 8. Bound for Rescue 9. Necessary Bond 17. Sabotage 18. The Jedi Who Knew Too Much 19. To Catch a Jedi 20. The Wrong Jedi



Season 7 5. Gone With a Trace 6. Deal No Deal 7. Dangerous Debt 8. Together Again 9. Old Friends Not Forgotten 10. Phantom Apprentice 11. Shattered 12. Victory and Death



“Old Friends Not Forgotten”

The Galactic Empire (19 – 0 BBY)

Before Clone Wars season 7 author E.K. Johnston filled in what sort of happened in a few pages of Ahsoka. The book fills in on what Ahsoka was doing during the first year of the Empire and how she got involved with the Rebellion and became Fulcrum, which was her code name in Rebels.